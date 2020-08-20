Oklahoma County Jail inmate dies at hospital, tested positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate who had multiple medical conditions died in an Oklahoma City hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Roosevelt Knox, 65, died at St. Anthony’s Medical Center at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Monday, according to an Oklahoma County Detention Center news release.

“He tested positive for COVID-19 during this admission,” the news release states.

Knox was booked into the Detention Center on July 24 on an Oklahoma County felony failure to appear warrant.

He was diagnosed with multiple chronic health conditions, including one that required three weekly dialysis treatments, at the time of his arrest, according to the news release.

“During his incarceration, Knox had spent a prolonged period of time hospitalized at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, but was released back to the detention center to continue receiving his medical treatments,” the news release states.

Knox was taken to St. Anthony’s Medical Center on Sunday after he began experiencing increased shortness of breath. He refused medical treatment and signed a “do not resuscitate” order when he was admitted, according to the news release.

Detention Center personnel contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office upon Knox’s death, as required by law, the news release states.

