OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center died in his cell Friday.

Charles Moore, 48, was pronounced dead at the jail Friday night.

Charles Moore

A jail staff member was passing out medication to detainees at around 7:50 p.m.

“They opened one of the cells, and one of the two detainees inside was laying on a bunk and would not respond to the officer,” Mark Opgrande, the jail’s communications director, said in a news release.

Jail staff immediately began life-saving procedures and called for a nurse.

Oklahoma City Fire Department personnel arrived at the jail and continued life-saving efforts, but could not revive Moore.

Moore’s cellmate told authorities they both had been asleep for several hours, according to Opgrande.

“The initial investigation does not indicate any signs of trauma. Moore did not report any medical issues when he was booked in,” Opgrande said.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause of death.

Moore was booked into the jail on March 9. He was being held in a new arrival pod.