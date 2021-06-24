Oklahoma County Jail detainee dies in holding area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County Detention Center detainee died in the jail’s holding area Thursday afternoon.

The male detainee, whose name was not released, “was found deceased” at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Mac Mullings, Programs and Services Coordinator for the Detention Center.

Mullings said jail staff noticed the inmate was unresponsive at around 4 p.m.

“Life saving measures were immediately initiated,” Mullings said.

Jail staff contacted the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at the jail and assisted.

The inmate was then pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will examine the man’s body and determine a cause of death.

The inmate’s name is being withheld until his next of kin are notified.