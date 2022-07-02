OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate died Saturday, days after he was transported from the jail to a hospital.

The inmate was identified as 47-year-old Corey McMichael, who was booked into the jail on Aug. 7, 2021.

McMichael was taken to the jail’s medical floor on Monday, June 27, after suffering health-related issues, according to Mark Opgrande, Director of Communications for the Detention Center.

Corey McMichael

A medical examination was performed on McMichael, and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Jail officials notified McMichael’s family following his death.

This is the 10th Oklahoma County Jail inmate death so far this year.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his cause of death.