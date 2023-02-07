OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate recently pleaded guilty in Oklahoma County District Court to the 2021 murder of his cellmate.

Shaquile Brown, 29, made the plea on February 2, 2023. He was sentenced to life in prison with the first 30 years to be served and the rest suspended.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on January 2, 2021, jail personnel found Brad Lane, 40, deceased in his cell and his cellmate, Brown, with a metal object in his hand.

According to the OSBI, officers commanded multiple times for Brown to drop the metal object, which turned out to be a walking boot, but he would not comply.

Brown finally dropped the boot after being pepper sprayed multiple times. Brown was cuffed and taken out of the pod.

The Medical Examiner’s Office listed Lane’s cause of death as blunt force trauma and manner of death was homicide.

Brown was in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after being arrested on December 4, 2020 on charges of Robbery in the Second Degree, Aggravated Assault and Battery, Gang Association and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. His bond was set at $300,000.