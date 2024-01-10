OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Commissioners say they are getting close to making a decision on where the new jail location will be placed. On Wednesday morning, they removed four of the seven locations under consideration and now they are down to three possibilities.

One of those locations is at the historic Stockyards and the landowners say it is not for sale.

The pressure is on for Oklahoma County Commissioners to make a decision after floods of people gathered inside their meeting at the Oklahoma County courthouse Wednesday morning. The room was so full that the fire marshal deemed it a fire hazard and over capacity.

Some community members who spoke at the meeting got what they wanted and others didn’t.

Right away, commissioners motioned to remove the location at SE 29th Street, west of the Kickapoo Turnpike. The vote was successful, but community members were still hesitant and worried it could be added back to the list in the future.

“I appreciate the fact that you guys are removing it from consideration. But if history has taught us anything, these locations can be continuously added back to the list for consideration. So, I do want to go ahead and speak on that today,” said someone giving public comment.

Following a number of public comments regarding the location at 15th and Grand in southeast Oklahoma City and the location at Reno Avenue and MLK Boulevard near the JFK neighborhood, county commissioners motioned to remove those as well.

Plus, commissioners announced there was an official word from the airport trust denying their offer to build at South Newcastle Road and SW 54th Street.

“Finally received the rejection letter officially refusing our offer from the airport authority. So, it eliminates the sight of the jail being located on the Airport Trust land on 54th and MacArthur,” said Brian Maughan, Oklahoma County Commissioner.

Also on the list is unincorporated land near I-40 and I-44 that is owned by the Oklahoma National Stockyards. President Jerry Reynolds says there is a masterplan to expand on the property, however it would not work with a jail there.

“We want to safeguard the future. We want to make sure that the stock market is here for the next hundred years, supports those that in this society we will consider for consideration to grow as our own and have synergy with the surrounding communities to provide an opportunity for arranging those kind of living facilities that are adjacent to us,” said Jerry Reynolds, president of the Oklahoma National Stockyards.

After hearing from several people opposing the Stockyard location, Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan motioned to remove the location. It was denied.

“I don’t understand why there was not a second consideration… It’s unfortunate,” said Reynolds.

“The thing for us, for the commissioners that is appealing about that site is it is in the control of the County Planning Commission. The stockyards is technically unincorporated Oklahoma County, so we have full zoning control. Any other site, we have to go to the city of Oklahoma City and get them to approve our rezoning for a jail. So that is why I think you’ve seen the stockyards stay on,” said Blumert.

The current jail location in downtown Oklahoma City is not officially off their list, but Oklahoma County Commissioners say they are not considering that as an option right now.

“If we stayed on the current site, we’d have to buy up quite a bit of land and it still wouldn’t be the design that we want. I’m not saying it’s completely off the table, but I think right now it’s not really on our list,” said Carrie Blumert, Oklahoma County Commissioner.

Now, three locations remain including the Stockyard site, the current jail location, and a new one that was added to the list at the southwest corner of SW 74th & Rockwell near Will Rodgers World Airport.

“I think we’re ready to make some decisions in the next week or so,” said Blumert.

Oklahoma county commissioners say they are going to hold a special meeting this Friday when all of the Oklahoma County Commissioners are in town to discuss next steps. KFOR will be there and bring you the latest.

Carrie Blumert sent out this following statement after the meeting on Wednesday:

Last week, I motioned to remove 1901 E. Grand from consideration as a location for the new jail. Thankfully, Commissioner Myles Davidson voted with me to remove it from consideration. Given that vote, I was surprised to see that location on our agenda again this week. The site returned to our agenda because the owners of the property resubmitted it with new terms and a lower price. When I made the motion last week to remove that site, price was not a consideration in doing so. In addition to removing the Grand site, I was pleased to remove the recently submitted location at N Reno and MLK in Oklahoma City. I have worked hard to keep the new jail out of Northeast Oklahoma City. My motion today, and the vote to remove those locations, is reaffirmation of that commitment.