Oklahoma County Jail official says longstanding water pressure problems solved after major plumbing repairs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Detention Center’s longstanding water pressure issues were repaired during a water shutoff at the jail that lasted just over eight hours, according to a jail official.

The repairs were completed while water was shut off from 3:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release issued by Mac Mullings, Detention Center spokesman.

“Today our maintenance department and plumbing contractors installed a booster pump and tied plumbing on both sides of the building together, which is going to ensure drastically improved water pressure throughout the whole detention center. Since completing today’s work we have seen an improvement and we’re grateful to the maintenance staff for their quick and efficient work. Today was a big step in improving conditions inside the facility,” said Greg Williams, Jail Administrator.

Oklahoma County Jail

Jail maintenance staff and plumbing contractors did prep work ahead of the water shutoff to expedite repairs, according to the news release.

“Additionally, staff planned ahead to deliver two hot meals and bottled water to detainees on Thursday which minimized impact on the Detention Center detainees and staff,” Mullings said.

Mullings said the long-planned repairs were needed to fix detention center flooding issues and address some of the concerns cited in the Oklahoma Department of Health report provided to detention center officials in late March.

A hostage situation occurred at the Detention Center on March 27, in which jail inmates took a detention officer hostage, stabbed him and held a makeshift blade to his throat. Oklahoma City police shot and killed inmate Curtis Williams as he was holding the the officer hostage.

During the hostage situation, inmates seized the officer’s phone and recorded a live video on his Facebook page, complaining in the video about squalid conditions at the jail, including frequently backed up toilets.