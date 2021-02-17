Oklahoma County Jail officials say heat, power maintained during winter storm, but regular water pressure will not return for several days

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Detention Center officials say that the jail was able to keep heat and power going as the extremely cold winter snow storm impacted the area, but said water pressure is down and will not be back for several more days.

Power and heat was maintained throughout the facility, according to a Detention Center news release.

“Staff has been monitoring and recording inside temperatures throughout the secured portion of the detention center, and extra blankets have been provided to those areas experiencing lower temperatures,” the news release states.

However, the news release did not provide details on what temperatures were in different area of the Detention Center.

Jail officials served inmates hot food at each meal time.

Laundry service is also being maintained, according to William Monday, Chief of Operations for OCDC.

The Detention Center is experiencing water pressure issues, the same as all downtown Oklahoma City residents, affecting the functions of showers, toilets and drinking fountains, according to the news release.

Detainees will receive a bottle of water during meals. Barrels and buckets have been located on each floor to begin manually flushing toilets.

“This process will be time and labor intensive, so the effort will be ongoing,” the news release states.

Detention Center officials were notified by City of Oklahoma personnel that regular water pressure will not return to the jail for several days.

Jail staff will focus on meeting basic Detention Center needs.

“Our priority is always the welfare and safety of all of those individuals who work and reside in the facility. We are working around the clock to do everything we can to keep conditions as close normal as possible for everyone as we all get through this difficult time together,” CEO Greg Williams said. “I appreciate the dedication of our staff to that mission, as they have gone above and to create solutions in a situation that is always changing. We are also grateful for our partnership with the City and County and their continuous communication about changing circumstances.”