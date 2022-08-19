OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Detention Center says a detainee died Friday afternoon, marking the jail’s 13th death this year.

According to Director of Communications Mark Opgrande, a detention officer was performing site checks just before 2 p.m. Friday and discovered 52-year-old detainee Danny Paulin attempting suicide in his cell.

Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

The detention officer called for medical and other officers to respond, and they immediately began life saving efforts.

Opgrande says Oklahoma City Fire Department and EMSA personnel arrived and continued resuscitation efforts, but Paulin was pronounced deceased at approximately 2:27 p.m.

Paulin was booked into the detention center Aug. 16, 2022, on drug-related charges.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has also been notified to assist, if needed.