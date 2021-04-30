Oklahoma County Jail Trust Chair resigns, confirmed as Oklahoma Secretary of Public Safety

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tricia Everest today resigned from her position as Chair and Trustee of the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority after officially becoming Oklahoma Secretary of Public Safety.

After yesterday’s Senate confirmation, Everest now oversees over 55 agencies including the Department of Public Safety, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Pardon and Parole Board, and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

“It is an honor to be appointed to serve in Governor Stitt’s Cabinet as Secretary of Public Safety,” said Everest. “As a native Oklahoman, I am deeply committed to the success of our state, especially when it comes to protecting our citizens and our communities, and I am ready to get to work to carry out Governor Stitt’s vision for a safe and just Oklahoma.”

“Tricia is a proven leader who has done a tremendous job over the last few years building successful relationships with law enforcement and delivering meaningful criminal justice reform for Oklahoma,” said Gov. Stitt. “I am confident Tricia’s wealth of experience and heartfelt passion for serving the state will translate into success in this role.”

It is unknown at this time who will take Everest’s position in the Oklahoma County Jail Trust.