Oklahoma County judge denies temporary restraining order in case of Edmond parents v. school district’s quarantine guidelines

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An update to the Edmond parents lawsuit against the school district over quarantine guidelines. An Oklahoma County judge ruled a temporary restraining order will not be granted.

“We’re excited to hear what the judge is gonna do in 12 days from now,” said Brian Shellem, one of the parents who filed suit.

The half-dozen Edmond parents listed in the lawsuit gathered at the Oklahoma County courthouse Friday morning.

The parents are suing Edmond Public Schools, including Superintendent Angela Grunewald, to keep the district from enforcing COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

“We want healthy kids to stay in school,” Shellem said.

On Friday, the parents were seeking a temporary restraining order against the district.

EPS’s current quarantine guidelines are unvaccinated students have to “quarantine 7-10 days” if they are exposed to COVID-19. But vaccinated students do not.

The parents arguing quarantines cause “irreparable harm” to students– since they will be outside of the classroom and away from their peers.

“Legally speaking, if any time that you are in violation of a statute or a constitutional provision, that constitutes irreparable harm. That has to be distinguished from the irreparable harm to the students, from their mental health and emotional issues,” said Stan Ward, attorney for the parents.

Grunewald even taking the stand, saying students are still considered in attendance of school–even if they are in quarantine.

She also says case numbers have gone down in the district since changing to the current quarantine guidelines.

The judge ultimately denying the restraining order, saying, “I want to see all the evidence… I want to see what the harm is… I want to see what the numbers are.”

Edmond schools sending KFOR this statement in response–

“Today’s court ruling honored the very heart of Edmond Schools’ desire to follow Covid related protocols given to us by public health experts to keep students and staff safe. We thank our students, parents, and staff for working with us as we navigate the frequent Covid-related issues and challenges before us. As we have stated frequently, our goal is to keep students in school and safe.”

Another hearing to hear the evidence in full is set for September 29th.