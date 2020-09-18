Oklahoma County Judge Kendra Coleman removed from bench over allegations of biased rulings

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Kendra Coleman has been removed from her position of Oklahoma County Judge over allegations that she used personal bias when making court rulings.

The Court on the Judiciary handed down the ruling on Friday. The Court also ruled that Coleman can seek future public office.

Coleman was accused of making a biased ruling in favor of attorney Ed Blau, who donated to her campaign.

The former judge took the stand on Thursday and defended herself, saying, “Why on earth would I rule in favor of Ed Blau because he gave me $500 in my campaign?”

Coleman was elected in 2018.

She is accused of owing thousands in back taxes, not filing campaign records on time and making biased rulings in favor of campaign donors.

Coleman was charged in late October with one count of refusal to file return with intent to evade payment of taxes after she failed to file income tax returns from 2015 through 2018. Coleman allegedly owes tens of thousands of dollars in delinquent taxes.

Several victims’ advocates, other attorneys and court staff who took the stand last weekend accused her of being abusive to both attorneys and litigants in the courtroom.

Individuals who know Coleman, including court staff, attorneys and child or victim advocates, took the stand on Tuesday to speak up in defense of her character.

“The majority of our community right now stands with Kendra Coleman,” said John Reed, pastor of Fairview Baptist Church in Northeast Oklahoma City.

Coleman’s defense attorney Joe White argued that Coleman’s actions are no different than that of her peers on the bench, and that instead, Coleman was treated differently, particularly by attorneys and the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Reed called the trial against Coleman the culmination of a “witch hunt” fueled by a personal vendetta and race discrimination.

“Trying to manipulate her in the courtroom and all of that, I saw all of that,” the pastor said of District Attorney David Prater. “And I saw his anger, and all of that. He had become completely angry because he could not completely manipulate this African American woman.”

