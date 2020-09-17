Oklahoma County Judge Kendra Coleman takes the stand to defend herself against allegations of bias

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Wednesday morning, Judge Kendra Coleman took the stand to defend herself in the third week of her removal trial.

Coleman addressed allegations of a biased ruling in favor of attorney Ed Blau, who donated to her campaign.

“Why on earth would I rule in favor of Ed Blau because he gave me $500 in my campaign?” Coleman said.

She was at times emotional when asked about starting her campaign for judge.

Coleman is accused of owing thousands in back taxes, not filing campaign records on time and making biased rulings in favor of campaign donors.

“What I want to be very clear about, and I was very clear there is, I don’t care how much you’ve given me, my rulings aren’t for sale. I’m not gonna favor anyone. That’s not why I took this job,” Coleman said.

Last September, KFOR learned Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater demanded Coleman step back from ruling on criminal cases.

“Did you know on August 29th of 2019…did you know that David Prater filed a judicial complaint against you?” said Joe White, Coleman’s defense attorney.

“No, I didn’t,” Coleman said.

“Did DA Prater ever give you a copy of his complaint?” White said.

“He did not,” Coleman said.

Wednesday’s testimony comes one day after supporters of Coleman took the stand in her defense, saying her actions are the same as any other judge.

“Did the State of Oklahoma express to you any concern about fairness from you?” White said.

“No,” Coleman said.

