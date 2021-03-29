Oklahoma County judge resigns amid sexual assault allegations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County judge who was suspended amid sexual assault allegations has submitted his resignation letter.

Judge Timothy Henderson is at the center of an investigation by Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater following sexual assault allegations from three female attorneys.

On Friday, Henderson was suspended from presiding over any court docket for 45 days.

An administrative order stating Judge Tim Henderson’s suspension from presiding over cases.

On Monday, Henderson submitted his official resignation letter to Director Jari Askins.

“Please consider this my official notification of my intent to resign from my position as an Oklahoma County District Judge as well as Presiding Judge of the Oklahoma Multi County Grand Jury, effective April 5, 2021,” the letter read. “It has been my privilege and honor to serve as a District Judge.”

Judge Tim Henderson

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office says the Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice will name someone to take his place presiding over the multicounty grand jury.

Henderson has been Oklahoma District 7 Judge since 2012.

