UPDATE: Oklahoma County judge suspended from presiding over cases amid investigation for sexual assault

UPDATE: Oklahoma County Judge Tim Henderson has been suspended from presiding over court cases amid an active sexual assault investigation.

Henderson, who has been Oklahoma District 7 judge since 2012, is prohibited from presiding over any court docket or conduct any court proceedings for 45 days beginning Friday, March 26.

KFOR News obtained the following Oklahoma County District Court administrative order, signed by Presiding Administrative Judge Ray Elliott:

An administrative order stating Judge Tim Henderson’s suspension from presiding over cases.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County judge is under investigation for sexual assault.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has confirmed to KFOR that an active sexual assault investigation is being conducted involving Judge Tim Henderson.

