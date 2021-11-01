Oklahoma County juvenile offenders moved out of Pawnee County

Juvenile inmates caused extensive damage to the Pawnee County Jail after being relocated to the facility from Oklahoma County.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Pawnee County say 14 juvenile detainees were being moved to the Oklahoma County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials say the juveniles, who were in the custody of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, were being housed at the Pawnee County Detention Center.

The offenders were moved from Oklahoma County after a judge’s order earlier this summer.

Last month, officials in Pawnee County told KFOR that the juveniles had caused more than $10,000 worth of damage to the Pawnee County Jail.

“The staff gave us an ultimatum [saying], ‘You’re gonna have to give us more money or you’re gonna have to get rid of the juveniles,’ and they would gladly forfeit their raise to get rid of them,” said Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Nick Mahoney.

However, a state law that went into effect on Nov. 1 requires all juvenile inmates to be transferred out of county jails and to detention centers.

As a result, all of the juvenile detainees were moved on Monday morning.

“We would like to thank the Pawnee County Jail staff for their help in housing these detainees while we worked to transition them into the custody of the Oklahoma County Juvenile Bureau,” said Greg Williams, CEO OCDC. “We’d also like to thank the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma County Courts and the OCJB for their patience and guidance on this issue while the juveniles were held in Pawnee.”