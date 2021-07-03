Oklahoma County law enforcement agencies make numerous arrests through DUI Checkpoint, saturation patrols

Oklahoma County Sheriff badge

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies will begin serving eviction notices this week.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County law enforcement agencies worked together to conduct a DUI Sobriety Checkpoint and saturation patrols, making multiple arrests in the process.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Choctaw Police Department and Harrah Police Department set up the checkpoint at Northeast 23rd and Triple-X Road on Friday night.

Deputies, troopers and officers followed up the checkpoint with saturation patrols.

Officials made five arrests for suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs, three drug charges and several vehicle and traffic violations, according to Aaron Brillbeck, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office.

“A small amount of meth and illegal opioids were seized,” Brillbeck said.

