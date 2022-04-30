EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond police arrested a man who faces multiple child pornography counts.

Stephen A. Tayde was arrested on suspicion of six counts of procuring or causing the participation of a minor in child pornography, according to Oklahoma State Courts Network records.

Stephen Tayde. Mugshot from Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Tayde was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

His preliminary hearing is set for May 17, according to Detention Center records.

KFOR sought additional information from the Edmond Police Department’s public information officer, but has not yet heard back.

We will provide further information once it becomes available.