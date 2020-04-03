Oklahoma County needs more PPEs and testing components

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - The Oklahoma City-County Health Department says it's running low on COVID-19 testing components and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

“If they start to get sick, and are taken off the front line," LToya Knighten, with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department told KFOR. "We’re not going to be able to test the people we need to test.”

Right now, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department says it only has enough testing components to last into next week.

Executive Director Dr. Patrick McGough says the amount of PPEs and testing supplies will continue to be a fluid situation due to a nationwide shortage.

"Until this is resolved, we cannot predict when tests will be widely available to anyone who wants one," McGough said. "Still we continue to open our site in Oklahoma City as long as we have the items needed to do the test and the PPE to protect the staff and the public."

McGough says right now, their goal is to continue testing as many people as possible for as long as they can.

"Today, currently, we have enough PPE on hand to continue testing into next week," McGough said. "However we’re not certain we’ll have the lab components to continue the testing next week."