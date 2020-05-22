Oklahoma County prosecutor accused of domestic abuse resigns

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County prosecutor who was accused of domestic abuse has resigned.

In January, Robert McClatchie, an Oklahoma County assistant district attorney, was arrested on a complaint of domestic abuse involving strangulation and a complaint of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.

According to the arrest report, McClatchie went to his estranged wife’s home and hit her multiple times, causing her to fall to the ground.

Once she was on the ground, McClatchie allegedly got on top of her and began to ‘strangle her to the point of unconsciousness’ in front of the couple’s daughter.

The responding officers say the victim had ‘visible signs’ of being choked and ‘black and blue swelling on her face… as well as scratches on her face.’

McClatchie was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

On Friday, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater told KFOR that McClatchie has resigned from the office.