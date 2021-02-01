Oklahoma County receives $8 million in rental assistance

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on businesses across the country.

As many businesses were forced to close their doors to the public due to the spread of a deadly virus, some were never able to reopen.

As a result, many Oklahomans have struggled to make ends meet and pay their bills.

For some, it seems that relief is on the way.

OK County received $8 million in emergency rental assistance this week to be used in 2021.



Funds will be for residents in towns outside OKC: Midwest City, Edmond, Bethany, Choctaw, Luther, Del City etc



Online applications will be ready soon!

Our community needs this support — Commissioner Carrie Blumert (@CarrieBlumert) January 29, 2021

Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert tweeted that Oklahoma County received $8 million in funds to be used for emergency rental assistance in 2021.

Blumert says that the funds will be used for residents in towns outside of Oklahoma City like Midwest City, Edmond, Bethany, Choctaw, Luther, and Del City.

She says renters will be able to apply for assistance online soon.