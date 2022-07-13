OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Budget Evaluation Team heard from the District Attorney’s office about how costs will rise in attorney fees and settlement costs.

The presentation in the meeting detailed that litigation costs will more than double from last year to $900,000, and monetary demands will increase to over $12 million.

County Commissioner for Oklahoma County District 2 Brian Maughan said those monetary demands are where the negotiations start, and the settlements are usually agreed upon at a lower amount.

But today, Maughan told KFOR that the Oklahoma County Commissioners settled with the estate of Charlton Chrisman for $1.1 million.

Chrisman was arrested in 2017 and died that year after detention officers shot him with over a dozen pepper balls.

Carter Jennings, an attorney currently suing the county and the Jail Trust, said his client was nearly stabbed to death in 2020.

Jennings said that tax payers should be upset because of the increased costs, but the issues with the jail have been ongoing for years.

“They existed when the county sheriff was involved in the maintenance and operation of the jail,” said Jennings. “These are problems that have continued under the administration of the county jail trust.”

In 2019, there were six deaths in the jail, when the sheriff was in control.

The death toll then increased to 13 in 2021 and this year there have already been 11 deaths, two years after the Jail Trust has taken over.

The Oklahoma County Jail Trust did not respond for a comment.

Brian Maughan emphasized that the projections from the meeting are for fiscal year 2023. He said settlements can be paid out many years after an initial lawsuit.