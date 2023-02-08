OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma sheriff was in attendance as a guest at the State of the Union address.

On Tuesday, Congresswoman Stephanie Bice announced that her guest for the State of the Union address would be Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III.

“It is my honor to welcome Sheriff Tommie Johnson III as my guest to the State of the Union address tonight. As the elected sheriff for Oklahoma County, Tommie has tirelessly served his community as a law enforcement officer. Tommie is dedicated to keeping Oklahoma county safe and has worked to implement responsible policing practices while combating rising crime in recent years. I am grateful for the work of Sheriff Johnson and thrilled to have him join me in Washington,” Bice said.

In 2015, he joined the Norman Police Department and was promoted to the rank of Master Police Officer. In 2021, he was elected Oklahoma County sheriff.

“I am honored that Congresswoman Bice invited me as her guest for the State of the Union. Law enforcement officers have a duty to responsibly serve their communities and maintain close partnerships with local, state, and federal government officials. It is vital that we maintain funding for police agencies across the state of Oklahoma and work to combat crime in a safe and transparent manner. I am truly blessed for this opportunity,” Johnson said.