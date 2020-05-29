Oklahoma County sheriff releases statement about George Floyd death in Minneapolis

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As protests erupt across the nation following the shocking death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, law enforcement officials in Oklahoma are also speaking out about the disturbing incident.

Floyd, 46, died Monday after pleading for help as officer Derek Chauvin, a 19-year police veteran, kneeled down on the back of his neck for about nine minutes.

The encounter, which was captured on cell phone video, showed Floyd telling the officers that he couldn’t breathe.

Since his death, an investigation has been launched and the four officers involved have been fired from the department.

In the days that followed, protests have erupted in areas like Minneapolis, Columbus, and St. Paul.

The incident has caused police departments across the country to take a look at their own use of force policies.

“Like all of you, I was deeply disturbed by the police incident in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As Sheriff of Oklahoma County, I believe it is imperative that our deputies receive proper training and we police with respect. Community trust is built through transparency, and relationships. Last year, I endorsed the creation of the sheriff’s office first ever Community Advisory Board to improve transparency and to make sure we have an open line of communication with those who we protect. We must uphold the highest standards. Our profession commands it, and our community must be treated with dignity,” Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor