Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested on rape, child sex crimes

christopher bowles

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested on multiple counts of rape and lewd acts with a child, according to a recent arrest warrant.

Christopher M. Bowles, 39, was arrested Tuesday, June 8 following an investigation by Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to the affidavit, one victim told investigators that Bowles had sexual interactions with her since she was 11 years old.

The victim told officers Bowles began to have intercourse with her “about two times a week” when she was 13 and continued for several years.

Bowles was arrested on five complaints of Rape in the First Degree, Rape by Instrumentation, and five complaints of Lewd Acts with a Child.

