OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Body camera video often provides clarity in proving suspects guilty, but in this case it proved an Oklahoma County woman wasn’t even there for the crime.

What started as a seemingly normal traffic stop in November of 2021 turned into a nightmare for a woman who wasn’t even there.

The driver revealed to authorities there was marijuana in the car.

The passenger of the car told authorities it wasn’t her marijuana and she didn’t have any form of ID on her.

So she gave deputies what they thought was her information – but it really belonged to someone else.

“She had the victim’s information in memory and was able to tell that officer just I mean, without even any hesitation,” said Maj. Charles Avery with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s my understanding they were former friends – clearly not anymore.”

Fast forward to March 2022 – the woman whose name the passenger used showed up to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a warrant for her arrest.

“And gave, provided documentation showing that, this is this isn’t me,” Avery said. “We were able to see the body cam footage with her standing in front of us, and were able to put two and two together.”

The victim’s name was cleared – but the suspect, whose real name is Kyia Quiones, now faces a misdemeanor drug possession charge and felony false impersonation.

“We were doing an out of custody arrest so she was able to give someone else’s name and I guess she thought that she would just be able to get away Scot-free,” Avery said. “I mean, eventually this would have played out under the court system. It’s not very often that the body cams vindicate people – but, you know, in this situation that happened.”

All Oklahoma County Patrol Deputies have body-worn cameras. They’re activated any time they interact with the public.