Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office determined to solve Deer Creek drowning case after accidental ruling

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details in the death of a Deer Creek teen.

Toyin Amuda, 18, was at a party with friends when he was found at the bottom of the pool on June 16.

First responders pronounced 18-year-old Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Amuda dead around 3 a.m. in the 21600 block of Villagio drive of Edmond.

Oluwatoyin Adewole Amuda. Photo provided to KFOR by Amuda’s family.

The medical examiner’s report initially stated that the manner of Amuda’s death was an “accident,” but that was changed to “pending” on June 24.

Now, Amuda’s cause and manner of death have been confirmed as an accidental drowning, but officials told KFOR that doesn’t mean the case is closed.

“Based on what the medical examiner’s office found, they’ve determined that this was an accidental drowning because they haven’t found anything specifically that would lead them to believe it was a homicide, for example,” said Aaron Brilbeck with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “But on our side, we are still actively investigating.”

Brilbeck told KFOR witnesses not talking is causing the investigation to take longer than usual.

“One of the problems that we’ve run into, though, is there was a lot of people that were at this party that night, and many of them have lawyered up,” Brilbeck said.

Even with partygoers not talking as much, Sheriff’s Office officials told News 4 they’re determined to bring closure to the Amuda family.

More than 25 to 35 underage people were attending the party, and alcohol was surrounding the pool, court records revealed.

The Edmond home where the party was held.

A witness told investigators “there were no efforts to conceal alcohol” from the homeowners. Because all the partygoers were underage, bank statements will reveal who purchased the alcohol, court documents revealed.

“We are hoping to have some answers to the family in the next few weeks in terms of what exactly happened,” Brilbeck said.

A medical report revealed Amuda’s alcohol blood level was .10 at the time of his death. That’s over the legal limit.

It’s a level that would definitely cause impairment, an experienced DUI attorney told KFOR.

“At .10, you should expect at that point to start seeing a little bit of loss of judgmental ability, taking a little more risk than you would normally take,” John Hunsucker said.

Sheriff’s Office officials said alcohol might not have been the only factor in Amuda’s drowning.

Brilbeck told KFOR the Sheriff’s Office is sending his blood sample to a lab to see if marijuana was in his system.

“They don’t do THC tests anymore at the medical examiner’s office,” Brilbeck said. “So, we’re taking a blood sample, and we are going to have independently tested to see whether it was THC in his system.”

If alcohol and marijuana were mixed, it could delay judgment, according to Hunsucker.

“The marijuana is depressant and alcohol is depressant, and between the two of those, they are going, actually, to have more of an effect,” said Hunsucker.

“We know that the family is frustrated. We know that the community wants answers, but this will be a thorough investigation,” Brilbeck said.

Sheriff’s Office officials told KFOR they will not discuss charges until they have more facts.