Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office gives senior citizens advice on how to spot scammer pretending to be friend

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Scam artists are always coming up with new, underhanded tactics to trick people out of their money, often targeting senior citizens and sometimes pretending to be their elderly target’s friend.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office shared a video with community members on how senior citizens can identify scammers pretending to be their friend.

Deputy Tara Hardin with the Sheriff’s Office’s TRIAD program advises seniors to be wary of sudden social media messages from “long lost so-called friends” offering a great deal or get-rich-quick offer.

Seniors who receive such a message are advised to call the friend to find out if the friend sent the message or if it was the work of a scam artist.

“Pick up the phone and call that old friend. This great deal is probably the work of a hacker,” Hardin said. “And besides, your old friend will enjoy getting a call from you just to catch up.”