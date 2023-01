OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for your help identifying vandals who allegedly blew up a brick mailbox Saturday.

Surveillance video shows two explosions that leveled a mailbox near SE 29th and Henney around midnight on Jan. 14.

A car is also seen driving off, but the quality of the video does not allow for the vehicle to be identified.

If you have information, or if you have more security video of the explosion, call OCSO at 405-713-1017.