Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman shot in the head in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an early Wednesday morning shooting in Spencer.

The call came out just before 6 a.m. of a shooting off Northeast 36th and Douglas. Sheriff’s Office officials told KFOR one of the three people inside made the call to 911.

“When they arrived, they found one female subject had been shot,” said Aaron Brilbeck of the Sheriff’s Office.

Crime scene tape was seen wrapped around the eastern Oklahoma County home.

“There were two gentlemen who live in the house with her,” Brilbeck said. “They have both been detained.”

A woman was shot in the head.

“Given the nature of this case, Spencer reached out to us and asked if we could take it over,” Brilbeck said.

The scene of a shooting in Spencer.

A man was seen in handcuffs just before he was put into the back of a sheriff’s vehicle.

“We’ve detained two different gentlemen. One person, as my understanding, may be involved with the woman who was shot, in a relationship,” Brilbeck said. “The other gentlemen, as my understanding, lives there.”

Just hours after the shooting, sheriff’s deputies were waiting on a search warrant to enter the home.

“That should answer some of our questions once we get in there,” Brilbeck said.

Neighbors didn’t want to go on camera, but one told News 4 this isn’t the first time they’ve seen a police presence at the home.

But law enforcement personnel are not quick to call it a domestic dispute.

“At this point, we just don’t know. We don’t have a motive behind it, so it would be pretty premature to call it a domestic dispute,” Brilbeck said.

We’re told the woman is in the hospital in stable condition.