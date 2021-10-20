Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman shot in the head in Spencer

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an early Wednesday morning shooting in Spencer.

The call came out just before 6 a.m. of a shooting off Northeast 36th and Douglas. Sheriff’s Office officials told KFOR one of the three people inside made the call to 911.

“When they arrived, they found one female subject had been shot,” said Aaron Brilbeck of the Sheriff’s Office.

Crime scene tape was seen wrapped around the eastern Oklahoma County home.

“There were two gentlemen who live in the house with her,” Brilbeck said. “They have both been detained.”

A woman was shot in the head.

“Given the nature of this case, Spencer reached out to us and asked if we could take it over,” Brilbeck said.

Photo goes with story
The scene of a shooting in Spencer.

A man was seen in handcuffs just before he was put into the back of a sheriff’s vehicle.

“We’ve detained two different gentlemen. One person, as my understanding, may be involved with the woman who was shot, in a relationship,” Brilbeck said. “The other gentlemen, as my understanding, lives there.”

Just hours after the shooting, sheriff’s deputies were waiting on a search warrant to enter the home.

“That should answer some of our questions once we get in there,” Brilbeck said.

Neighbors didn’t want to go on camera, but one told News 4 this isn’t the first time they’ve seen a police presence at the home.

But law enforcement personnel are not quick to call it a domestic dispute.

“At this point, we just don’t know. We don’t have a motive behind it, so it would be pretty premature to call it a domestic dispute,” Brilbeck said.

We’re told the woman is in the hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter