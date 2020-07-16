Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of retired K-9

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A sheriff’s office is mourning the death of a retired K-9.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say K-9 Axo was with the agency from 2010 until his retirement in 2017.

During his seven-year career, Axo was responsible for locating 473 pounds of marijuana, 74 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of heroin and 32 pounds of meth.

“He was an amazing asset to our agency, and kept plenty of dangerous drugs off the streets,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Sadly, Axo passed away after his health declined recently.

