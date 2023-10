OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a former K9 on the force.

OCSO says Thor died this week due to natural causes.

Thor began his service on March 12, 2012, and was retired Dec. 14, 2016.

In that time, Thor helped deputies seize 214 pounds of Methamphetamine; 10 pounds of cocaine; 8 pounds of heroin and $972,222 in drug proceeds.