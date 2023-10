OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a second retired K9 in one week.

On Tuesday, OCSO announced the death of a former drug dog, Thor.

Now, OCSO says one of its former bomb dogs, Flesh, has also passed.

Flesh would clear buildings like schools during threats and also cleared large events, like the air-show, according to OCSO.

Flesh died of natural causes.