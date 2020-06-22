Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office moves out of Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For years, county leaders have argued that something needs to change at the Oklahoma County Jail.

Back in May of 2019, Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to create a jail trust to help identify problems at the jail and come up with solutions.

The idea behind the trust was to transparently dole out funding to maintain and staff the jail.

However, a rift soon became apparent between the Oklahoma County Jail Trust and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor said the jail needs at least 600 employees for it run correctly, but the budget only accounted for two-thirds that amount.

In addition to employees not feeling safe, Taylor expressed frustration that he and his staff were being blamed for situations they say they walked into, rather than recognized for the progress that was made.

Less than six months after the jail trust was formed, Taylor demanded that the trust take over the jail from the sheriff’s office.

“Take over the jail. Do it. Take the responsibility and the liability no later than January 1st,” Taylor said.

Officials eventually agreed to an extension.

Last week, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office began moving out of the jail.

On Monday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced that it has moved out of the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Services are now available at the Krowse Building, located at 2101 N.E. 36th St.