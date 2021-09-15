Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office receives body cameras

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR)- Oklahoma County deputies will now have a new tool at their disposable.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies now have body cameras.

The agency bought 40 body cameras for a total expense of $70,399 per year, which includes a warranty and data storage.

Organizers say the cameras will automatically turn on when emergency lights are activated on patrol cars or when a deputy draws their gun.

Deputies will also be required to turn them on whenever they have contact with the public. Also, the cameras can be turned on and monitored remotely by dispatchers or supervisors.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommy Johnson III says body cameras are an important tool to reach the department’s goal of transparency.

