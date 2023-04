DEER CREEK, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Samantha Jo Ann Barnes. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Samantha Jo Ann Barnes was last seen in the Deer Creek area around midnight Monday.

There is no other information available at this time

If you see her, please call Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 405-713-1017.