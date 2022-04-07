OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly beat a teen in an attempt to intimidate the teen’s father.

Ondrilleis June Malloy (AKA Jahrehl Malloy), 24, is suspected of attacking the teen while the teen was walking to school in Del City on Sept. 29, according to Sheriff’s Office officials.

Ondrilleis June Malloy. Photo from Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen suffered a fracture to his face and a bloody nose during the attack, officials said.

“Investigators believe the victim’s father witnessed Malloy’s brother point a gun at a neighbor. The victim’s father, according to police, fears for his family’s lives,” Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Malloy faces aggravated assault and battery and intimidating a state’s witness charges.

Please call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (405) 713-1968 if you know Malloy’s whereabouts. All tips can remain anonymous.