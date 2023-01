OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Team is searching for 30-year-old Arness L. Daniels.

Arness L. Daniels. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

According to OCSO, Daniels is wanted for numerous charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm and gang-related offenses.

Officials say he may be in the Del City or Midwest City area. If seen, call warrants at (405) 713-1968.