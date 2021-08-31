Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seeks information in Harrah man’s death

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help after a Harrah man was found shot dead in his home.

Stephen Courtemanche

Authorities say investigators were called to a home in the 21000 Block of Reno Avenue in Harrah around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

Inside the home, they found the body of 64-year-old Stephen Courtemanche.

Officials say Courtemanche had been shot.

If you have any information or saw anything unusual in the area, investigators would like to hear from you at 405-713-1017.