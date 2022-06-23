OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says some residents are receiving scam calls from fake investigators who claim to have warrants out for their arrest and demand bond money.

OCSO officials say at least two people have been contacted by an “Investigator Brad Miller” who tells them that there is a warrant for their arrest and they need to post thousands of dollars in bond or they will go to jail.

One of the victims, a doctor, was in tears because the scammer was so convincing, according to OCSO’s Facebook post.

“There is no one named ‘Brad Miller’ who works for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office; we will never ask you for money over the phone,” said OCSO.

If you ever have questions about someone at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (or any other law enforcement official) calling you, hang up and call the agency directly.

Contact the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 405-713-1908.