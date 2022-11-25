OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Black Friday starts the Christmas shopping holiday season. Thousands of Oklahomans are expected to hit the stores today looking to save money.

But the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is warning about crooks who are also looking to score a deal by stealing your purchased items.

“Daytime is definitely a safer time to shop,” said Sheriff Tommie Johnson. “The other thing is the thefts we see during Black Friday weekend.”

Like you, crooks are also looking to score deals for free. Johnson said the theft crime rate increases during this time of year.

“I would not leave any presents, gifts, or high value in your vehicle,” said Johnson.

In other words, keep your purchases out of sight but not out of mind when you’re shopping around. Please don’t worry.

Johnson told kfor over the years; he has seen thieves go to the extreme, like busting car windows to steal shopping bags without remorse.

“If you see someone peeking in windows and things of that nature, don’t just walk off because we can have a ton of victims when you can be the person who stopped it,” said Johnson.