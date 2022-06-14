OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has a new member to help with fighting crime and keeping the community safe.

Their new recruit is a K9 named Geri.

Geri the K9. Image from Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Geri is a one-year-old Belgian Malinois.

“He is working as a narcotics dog, helping us get poison off the streets,” a Sheriff’s Office official said on social media.

Last week, KFOR reported on some top dogs working for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Those K9s have been sniffing out massive amounts of drugs being smuggled through Oklahoma.