Oklahoma County to begin vaccinating residents 65-years-old and older this week

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department say they are moving into Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

As a result, they plan to begin vaccinating people who are 65-years-old and older on Thursday, Jan. 7, with additional vaccination clinics planned this month.

Officials say vaccinations will start at 8 a.m. on Thursday at Mercy Hospital, located at 4300 W. Memorial Rd., with appointments available until 6 p.m.

Residents who are seeking an appointment on Thursday can sign up online, beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled that our residents are ready to get vaccinated, so we want to let them start making those appointments,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, executive director of OCCHD. “We know this isn’t the robust sign-up system that people were expecting, but we want people to feel assured that they have an appointment and are one step closer to safely seeing their children and grandchildren again.”

If you need help making an appointment, you can call (405) 425-4489 for help.

Healthcare leaders say if you received another vaccination within two weeks of Jan. 7, you will need to wait until a later date to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Also, no one should leave quarantine or isolation in order to get a vaccine.

Dr. McGough said Oklahoma County residents will need to be patient, adding that Oklahoma City is the 25th largest city in the United States.

“With such a large population, it will take us longer than other counties to get through each phase,” said McGough. “We are planning vaccinations and moving through the phases as quickly as vaccine doses are arriving.”