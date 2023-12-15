OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Individuals looking to resolve their Oklahoma County traffic, cost and misdemeanor warrants are getting an opportunity to do so.

Today, Oklahoma County is hosting its third Warrant Clearing event of the year from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15 at 4205 N. Lincoln Blvd in Oklahoma City.

This event is set to help individuals resolve their Oklahoma County traffic, cost, and misdemeanor warrants. County judges, court clerk staff, and attorneys from the offices of the Public Defender and District Attorney will be onsite to guide individuals through the process of paying outstanding fines, setting up a payment plan, or resetting a court date.

Oklahoma City Municipal Court staff will also be at the event to help resolve municipal warrants. To ensure a fair and safe process for everyone involved, organizers would like to assure attendees that police will not be present to make arrests.

“These events provide individuals with the opportunity to address their outstanding cases and get help navigating the legal system in a helpful and less intimidating environment. They leave the event with a clear, actionable path forward,” said Robert Ravitz, Oklahoma County Public Defender. “At the October event, 221 individuals successfully avoided jail time and received assistance in arranging payment plans, paying outstanding fees, and resetting court dates without the risk of being arrested.”

Oklahoma County has recognized the advantages of reducing the number of active warrants and will continue to host these events in 2024.

For more information about the event and shuttle pickup locations, visit the Oklahoma County Treatment Courts website.