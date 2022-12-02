OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Local groups and law enforcement are reminding the community to not drink and drive this holiday.

The Oklahoma ABLE Commission, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, local law enforcement and other local groups are reminding the community the consequences of drinking and driving with their Tree of Life campaign.

According to Agent Vanessa Blain with the Oklahoma ABLE Commission, The Oklahoma County Tree of Life campaign, hosted by Penn Square Mall, is created to remind the community of the local lives lost to drunk driving.

2021 Tree of Life campaign. Image courtesy Oklahoma ABLE Commission.

“Since 2018, 74 lives have been lost to drunk driving in Oklahoma County alone. That’s 74 empty chairs at holiday dinner tables – 74 gifts that will not be opened this year, solely because someone made the choice to drink and drive,” Blain said.

Officials say the Tree of Life displays a Christmas tree, located in the lower level west wing of Penn Square Mall. Under the tree are 74 wrapped gifts to represent the 74 people who died and the hands of drunk drivers.

The official Tree Lighting Ceremony is planned for Thursday, December 15, at 10:30 a.m. at the lower level west wing of Penn Square Mall.

Representatives from the Oklahoma ABLE Commission, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma City Fire Department and victims of impaired driving will speak on the importance of not excessively consuming and utilizing designated drivers.