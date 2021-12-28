Oklahoma County woman pleads guilty to lewd acts with child, other sex crime charges, male companion previously sentenced

Warning: This article includes information that may be considered disturbing.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County woman said she is guilty of sexually violating a young child, using the child for pornography and sexually violating a house pet alongside her companion, who has already been sentenced for the crimes.

Cherokee White

Cherokee White, 28, pleaded guilty in an Oklahoma County courtroom to lewd, indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16, manufacturing child pornography and beastiality, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) officials.

The Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit forwarded child porn images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

NCMEC officials determined the images originated near Jones, Okla., and forwarded them to OSBI’s ICAC unit.

The pornographic images exploited a very young child and were taken in November 2018, according to OSBI officials.

Joseph Rogers

Thirty-year-old Joseph Rogers was arrested.

OSBI agents then executed a search warrant on the Bethany home Rogers shared with White.

Agents confiscated electronic devices from the home. They analyzed the devices and found other pornographic images and videos made by the two suspects as they sexually exploited the child, OSBI officials said.

The pornography also showed the pair violating a pet, according to officials.

Rogers pleaded guilty in June 2021 to the following charges:

Three counts of lewd, indecent or lewd acts with a child under sixteen (16)

Three counts of manufacturing child pornography

One count of distributing child pornography

One count of aggravated possession of obscene materials involving the participation of minors under the age of eighteen

One count of beastiality

He was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years.