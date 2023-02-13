TULSA, Okla. (NBC) – An Oklahoma couple says they are fighting with a popular coffee shop after a glitch cost them thousands.

According to NBC News, Jesse O’Dell went to a Tulsa Starbucks and ordered two coffees for $11.83.

Later in the day, his wife’s credit card was declined while shopping.

That’s when he says he learned that he was charged a $4,444.44 tip on his bill at Starbucks.

The couple called their credit card company, but were told they couldn’t dispute the charge because it was “legitimate.”

O’Dell says Starbucks sent him checks to reimburse the expense, but those checks bounced. As a result of the fiasco, he says he had to cancel a family vacation.

Tulsa police investigated the case but determined the gratuity was either added by accident or by a machine error.

A spokesperson for Starbucks told NBC News that the issue has been resolved.