MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will likely be the most popular couple’s costume this Halloween – but one Oklahoma couple has already been there, done that – long before this rumored “Love Story” began.

Their costumes from 2020 have now gone viral, leaving some wondering if they predicted the stars’ new “era.”

It even earned them a trip to New York to the Chiefs’ game this past weekend.

Makayla Stephens has been a “Swiftie” long as she can remember.

“When I was in the seventh grade, I went to the school dance dressed as Taylor Swift,” Stephens told News 4.

And in 2023, Stephens had anything but a “Cruel Summer.”

She went to the Eras tour twice then returned to teach 6th grade in Moore this fall – filling every “Blank Space” of her classroom with her favorite star.

Makayla and Nick Stephens dressed as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in 2020. Image courtesy Makayla Stephens.

When she and her husband, Nick, had last-minute plans to celebrate Halloween with family back in 2020, she was “Ready for It” – dressing as Taylor in her “Lover Era.”

“And my husband has been a Kansas City Chiefs fan and a Travis Kelce fan for a super long time,” Stephens said. “So he was like, ‘I’ll just wear my jersey and I’ll be Travis Kelce.'”

“I was like, these are the most two random people to ever be together, ever,” Stephens recalled. “So he took the picture to commemorate it, and then I posted it.”

Flash forward three years to a couple of weeks ago, when it started to look like “‘Miss Americana’ and the ‘Touchdown Prince'” were “takin’ on the world together.”

“My husband was like, ‘Babe, Taylor’s at the game, like sitting in the suite with Travis Kelce’s mom,'” Stephens said. “I was like, ‘No way.'”

Then she remembered their costumes from 2020 – and went on TikTok.

“I’m not saying I predicted their relationship or situationship if you want to call it that,” Stephens said in a video on the social media platform. “But I am saying that I did that Halloween Costume first.”

When the Swifties saw it, they shared it – and it went viral beyond her “Wildest Dreams.”

Lipton Tea found it so “Enchanting” they sent her a DM last Thursday.

“The said, ‘You know, you predicted the tea, so we have seats for you on the 50 yard line at the Jets game that Sunday if you guys want to join us,'” Stephens recalled.

The couple accepted – getting a warm “Welcome to New York” – flights, a hotel with a view and prime seats.

“It was amazing and we couldn’t have planned it better ourselves,” Stephens said.

As for the “New Romantics” – Stephens says she can see why the “Sparks Fly” between Taylor and Travis.

“I think they complement each other really well,” Stephens said. “So I’m definitely rooting for them.”