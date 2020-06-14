Oklahoma COVID-19 cases increases by more than 150

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Department of Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the Sooner State continues to increase.

The state has 8,231 cases as of Sunday, according to OSDH.

But the state does not have any additional deaths in the past 24 hours. There have been 359 total deaths so far.

OSDH data shows that there are an additional 158 cases. Sunday’s total is a 2 percent increase from Saturday.

So far, 6,578 people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

The report also shows that there have been 1,111 total hospitalizations since the virus broke out in March.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Here is a county by county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma:

Adair: 96 (4 deaths) (87 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 8 (3 recovered)

Beaver: 30 (27 recovered)

Beckham: 8 (7 recovered)

Blaine: 10 (9 recovered)

Bryan: 48 (1 death) (33 recovered)

Caddo: 175 (10 deaths) (156 recovered)

Canadian: 150 (3 deaths) (131 recovered)

Carter: 57 (1 death) (49 recovered)

Cherokee: 48 (1 death) (31 recovered)

Choctaw: 102 (1 death) (90 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 546 (40 deaths) (477 recovered)

Coal: 6 (4 recovered)

Comanche: 337 (4 deaths) (294 recovered)

Cotton: 5 (2 deaths) (3 recovered)

Craig: 16 (15 recovered)

Creek: 106 (7 deaths) (89 recovered)

Custer: 41 (31 recovered)

Delaware: 108 (16 deaths) (84 recovered)

Dewey: 4 (2 recovered)

Garfield: 47 (1 death) (26 recovered)

Garvin: 28 (1 death) (17 recovered)

Grady: 117 (3 deaths) (101 recovered)

Grant: 2 (2 recovered)

Greer: 66 (7 deaths) (57 recovered)

Harper: 1 (1 recovered)

Haskell: 6 (6 recovered)

Hughes: 3 (3 recovered)

Jackson: 30 (3 deaths) (23 recovered)

Jefferson: 4 (4 recovered)

Johnston: 5 (3 recovered)

Kay: 65 (7 deaths) (49 recovered)

Kingfisher: 12 (12 recovered)

Kiowa: 6 (4 recovered)

Latimer: 6 (1 deaths) (4 recovered)

Le Flore: 20 (1 death) (13 recovered)

Lincoln: 24 (2 deaths) (20 recovered)

Logan: 23 (1 death) (19 recovered)

Love: 23 (18 recovered)

Major: 6 (1 death) (5 recovered)

Marshall: 15 (11 recovered)

Mayes: 56 (4 deaths) (28 recovered)

McClain: 116 (4 deaths) (104 recovered)

McCurtain: 148 (2 death) (77 recovered)

McIntosh: 16 (1 death) (12 recovered)

Murray: 11 (5 recovered)

Muskogee: 77 (8 deaths) (48 recovered)

Noble: 14 (7 recovered)

Nowata: 25 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Okfuskee: 6 (6 recovered)

Oklahoma: 1,597 (64 deaths) (1,295 recovered)

Okmulgee: 30 (25 recovered)

Osage: 112 (8 deaths) (90 recovered)

Ottawa: 37 (2 deaths) (33 recovered)

Pawnee: 41 (2 deaths) (32 recovered)

Payne: 100 (1 death) (45 recovered)

Pittsburg: 43 (3 deaths) (39 recovered)

Pontotoc: 21 (2 deaths) (15 recovered)

Pottawatomie : 71 (4 deaths) (59 recovered)

Pushmataha: 7 (3 recovered)

Rogers: 97 (5 deaths) (79 recovered)

Seminole: 31 (3 deaths) (24 recovered)

Sequoyah: 21 (3 deaths) (14 recovered)

Stephens: 45 (1 death) (39 recovered)

Texas: 975 (6 deaths) (944 recovered)

Tillman: 23 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Tulsa: 1,564 (62 deaths) (1,044 recovered)

Wagoner: 169 (17 deaths) (135 recovered)

Washington: 348 (37 deaths) (300 recovered)

Washita: 2 (1 recovered)

Woods: 5 (4 recovered)

Woodward: 11 (5 recovered)

There have been 2,074,526 COVID-19 cases and 115,436 coronavirus deaths in the United States so far. There have also been 556,606 recoveries from the virus.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Starbucks closed down eating areas back in March by blocking off tables.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

