OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting 86 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,000,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,711 cases since Tuesday’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 39,043 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 13,758 deaths as of

Wednesday. That’s 86 additional deaths from Tuesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,682 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 69 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.73 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.18 million have completed the series.